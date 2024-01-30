PA paratransit services may reduce due to funding shortage

Prince Albert Community Service Center said they may be forced to reduce the paratransit services due to funding shortage.

“If you are reliant on paratransit you’re living with a curfew you have to be home by five o’clock and if you have no other transportation your day is very short,” said Bill Powalinsky, the CEO of the Community Service Centre.

He said without adequate funding from the city they will be forced to eliminate over 4000 weekend and evening rides.

Daytime weekday trips will also be reduced, eliminating the opportunity for those with disabilities to attend community events, according to Powalinsky.

For many Prince Albert residents, paratransit services are their only way around the city. Now they’re worried about the state of services given a funding shortage.

“It would cost me a lot of money if I had to take a taxi,” said Maria Sand, a frequent paratransit service user.

Sand said she has taken the paratransit bus for over ten years with 355 rides only last year.

Denis Adams is also concerned as he relies on the services.

He said he has taken almost 1500 rides – mostly getting home from social gatherings.

“We should have it every night till at least ten o’clock so we can get home safe and sound,” Adams said.

Powalinsky said the service cuts will pressure daytime services and deeply affect the passengers’ routine.