The Prince Albert Police Service is redeploying three officers to a targeted task force in response to a recent spike in property crime.

“The task force will review and investigate break and enters to residential homes and businesses in the city to not only arrest those responsible for property crimes, but ensure stolen property is returned to the rightful owners,” Prince Albert Police Chief Jon Bergen said in a news release.

July saw 149 break-ins to sheds and outbuildings compared to 78 for the same time last year, police say.

Bikes are commonly targeted items for thieves, along with tools and yard equipment, police say.

The force also plans to roll out a Community Policing Unit in September.

Const. Derek Simonson and Const. Ron Meyers will be on foot and bike patrol focusing on the downtown core, Cornerstone Shopping district, and the South Hill shopping district, police say. They will also be visible on the Rotary Trail.

Their mandate is to build relationships through positive interactions with residents and the business community to reducing crime and illegal activity.

The unit will be based out of the new police sub-station on 10th Street East.