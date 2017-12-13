Owner of T & T Travel in Kindersley pleads guilty
T & T Travel in Kindersley is shown here in this Google Maps screenshot.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 5:24PM CST
The owner of a Kindersley travel agency has pleaded guilty to fraud.
Leslie Glauser entered the plea in a Kindersley court Tuesday, according to the Crown prosecutor’s office. The owner of T & T Travel had been charged earlier this year with one count of fraud over $5,000 after RCMP received more than 250 complaints.
People reported paying for flights and hotels the company never booked.
Glauser will be sentenced Feb. 6 in Kindersley.
