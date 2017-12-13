

CTV Saskatoon





The owner of a Kindersley travel agency has pleaded guilty to fraud.

Leslie Glauser entered the plea in a Kindersley court Tuesday, according to the Crown prosecutor’s office. The owner of T & T Travel had been charged earlier this year with one count of fraud over $5,000 after RCMP received more than 250 complaints.

People reported paying for flights and hotels the company never booked.

Glauser will be sentenced Feb. 6 in Kindersley.