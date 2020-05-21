SASKATOON -- At around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, a lightning strike to a home on South Point Drive in the Ashwood Estates district of Corman Park caused a fire.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to find a fire in the attic. Both occupants of the home and their dogs had safely evacuated from the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

As the fire took place in an area outside of the Saskatoon Fire Department’s investigative jurisdiction, a damage estimate will not be provided. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Environment Canada said that Saskatoon saw 21 to 29 millimetres of rainfall overnight Wednesday and there were 7,129 lightning strikes within 50 kilometres of the city.

SaskPower said a substation in Dalmeny was struck by lightning around 10 p.m. causing blackouts to Dalmeny, Langham, Hepburn and Neuanlage as well as surrounding rural areas for a few hours.

SaskPower also said there was a small blackout in the Confederation Park area of Saskatoon.

With files from Chad Leroux