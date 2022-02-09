Over nearly 5 years, worker at Saskatoon tractor supplier allegedly stole and sold $1.1M in goods

A Saskatoon man who allegedly stole more than $1 million in merchandise from his workplace made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Between September 2013 and June 2018, Nolan Poth allegedly stole $1.1 million in goods — which he is accused of selling for personal profit.

Poth, 45, worked in the parts department at Korpan Tractor and Parts.

In June 2018, police received a tip from the business about an employee who was believed to be stealing merchandise and then selling it.

Poth turned himself in to police on Jan. 4, 2022.

He is charged with fraud and theft over $5,000.

Poth's next court appearance is set for March 2.

--With files from Mirian Valdes-Carletti