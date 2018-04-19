When Matthew Collens learned about the deadly Humboldt Broncos crash, he wanted to show his support for the victims’ families.

Collens and his then-pregnant wife looked at the list of victims involved in the crash and decided to name their son after 20-year-old forward Jaxon Joseph.

The crash, involving the Humboldt Broncos bus and a semi-truck at a rural Saskatchewan intersection, killed 16 people.

“I wanted to do something that would share some sort of happiness with those people,” Collens told CTV News.

“[Joseph] impacted the Humboldt community so much and maybe this guy can do something for his community down the road as well. That name can live on and be something special.”

Jackson Joseph Nickerson Collens was born two days after the crash.