Ottawa contributing nearly $7M for 33 affordable housing units in Saskatoon

The federal government is contributing $6.7 million to build at least 33 affordable housing units in Saskatoon.

Ahmed Hussen, the minister of housing and diversity and inclusion joined Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark to announce one of the 41 recipients of the third round of city funding from the rapid housing initiative.

"By working closely with our partners to create more affordable housing that meets the needs of Canadians, our government is continuing to deliver meaningful results for Canadians," Hussen said in a Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation news release.

The units are being built for Indigenous and Métis people, said Hussen.

"This is one of the many ways our national housing strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind.”

No location or construction dates were given as part of the announcement on Tuesday.

Last year, the federal government spent nearly $8 million on two separate affordable housing projects.

With homelessness rising in Saskatoon, Clark says the affordable units are crucial to avoid more people from becoming homeless.

"There's more pressure on homelessness than we've seen for a long time," he said.

"In Saskatoon, we have tightening vacancy rates, rising rents and the ongoing impacts of addictions, mental health, poverty, [and] intergenerational trauma is putting tremendous pressure on shelters and we're seeing those signs of homelessness in our community."