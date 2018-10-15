One person found dead after fire at multi-unit complex
Saskatoon Fire Department (file photo)
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 7:55PM CST
Last Updated Monday, October 15, 2018 8:00PM CST
The Saskatoon Fire Department says one person was found deceased in a basement suite after crews we're called to a fire at a multi-unit complex on 21st St. West and Avenue N south.
The fire department says three fire engines, one rescue unit, and a ladder Truck were dispatched on scene.
When they arrived, crews found smoke and flames coming from the building, and quickly extinguished the fire.
A Fire Investigator remains on scene. There is no word on what caused the fire or the estimated damage.