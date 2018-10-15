The Saskatoon Fire Department says one person was found deceased in a basement suite after crews we're called to a fire at a multi-unit complex on 21st St. West and Avenue N south.

The fire department says three fire engines, one rescue unit, and a ladder Truck were dispatched on scene.

When they arrived, crews found smoke and flames coming from the building, and quickly extinguished the fire.

A Fire Investigator remains on scene. There is no word on what caused the fire or the estimated damage.