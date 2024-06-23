One killed in two vehicle crash near Melfort

One person is dead following a two vehicle crash on Highway 6 just north of Melfort.

In an update Sunday evening, Saskatchewan RCMP revealed that a northbound transit van and a southbound truck collided just before midnight on June 22.

The 60-year-old driver of the van was killed in the crash — which occured about three kilometres north of Melfort — while the 25-year-old driver of the truck was taken to hospital for treatment.

Traffic on Highway 6 was shut down in the area following the incident – while police and emergency crews attended the scene, according to a news release.

The highway was reopened Sunday morning.

An RCMP crash reconstructionist continues to investigate.