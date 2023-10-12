One injured as Sask. RCMP issue dangerous person alert for Montreal Lake Cree Nation

RCMP are warning people in north-central Saskatchewan about two suspects at large who they say are dangerous and armed with a gun.

A “dangerous persons alert” from RCMP went out in the region at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday relating to two men in the community of Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

“Avoid this area,” the alert said.

Police said one injury was reported in the incident, but have not provided further details.

“Suspects are 29-year-old Justice Bird, who was last seen wearing a white ball cap, and black and white clothes. Deon Smith is 27-years-old, no clothing description, both of Montreal Lake.”

Both men were last seen on foot in the area of house 713 Montreal Lake, police said.

RCMP say to avoid the area, seek shelter and stay inside with doors and windows locked.

“Do not approach the suspects and report any tips to 911.”