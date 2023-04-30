'One fatality is way too many': Sask. residents advocate for workplace safety

Dozens of people gathered at Rotary Park on Sunday for the Threads for Life, Steps for Life fundraiser, which aims to support those who suffered a workplace tragedy.

Last year, 39 deaths were reported in Saskatchewan, according to the Worker’s Compensation Board.

Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Don Morgan says the province developed a five-year plan to identify problem areas.

"We have occupational health and safety workers that go out and work to make sure that the law is complied with, and work to make sure employers are using best practices,” Morgan said.

Threads for Life spokesperson Lisa Shirley said her injury turned into a life-long tragedy.

"I live in constant pain. It doesn’t go away,” she said.

Shirley has complex regional pain syndrome. For the past two decades, her family has watched her deteriorate, she said.

"My children went from learning how to do laundry, to learning how to cook, to learning everything that moms are supposed to do for them," she said.

Now, Shirley volunteers to help others cope with their pain and to advocate for workplace safety.

"We have to always remember one injury, one occupational disease and one fatality is way too many,” she said.