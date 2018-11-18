One dead and another injured from apparent gunshot wounds
Montreal Lake RCMP are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was found injured and a 25-year-old woman was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds on Nov. 17, 2018.
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 2:15PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, November 18, 2018 2:21PM CST
Montreal Lake RCMP said a 25-year-old was found dead and a 16-year-old was found injured after police responded to a report of shots being fired on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation on Saturday.
RCMP responded to the call around 10:15 a.m. They found a 16-year-old male at a home with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a police release.
Someone reported they saw a black car leaving the scene, and Prince Albert RCMP found the vehicle along Highway 2 near the turnoff to Christopher Lake. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped and two people took off on foot.
A 25-year-old woman was found in the vehicle with what also appeared to be a gunshot wound, and she was declared dead at the scene.
With the help of police dogs, two male suspects were taken into custody.
The investigation remains ongoing.