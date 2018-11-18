Montreal Lake RCMP said a 25-year-old was found dead and a 16-year-old was found injured after police responded to a report of shots being fired on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation on Saturday.

RCMP responded to the call around 10:15 a.m. They found a 16-year-old male at a home with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a police release.

Someone reported they saw a black car leaving the scene, and Prince Albert RCMP found the vehicle along Highway 2 near the turnoff to Christopher Lake. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped and two people took off on foot.

A 25-year-old woman was found in the vehicle with what also appeared to be a gunshot wound, and she was declared dead at the scene.

With the help of police dogs, two male suspects were taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.