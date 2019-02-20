A woman who had more than 100 animals seized from her home will be allowed to have a handful of them returned.

A judge made the decision in the case of Dolores Laplante, a woman from Elrose, who has said she runs a cat shelter from her home.

Court documents show in January, animal protection officers seized more than 100 cats, two dogs and a turtle, citing unsanitary living conditions. Several of the animals were sick, with little food or water.

Laplante went to court, alleging the grounds for the search warrant obtained by animal protection services were not adequate. She acknowledged her home was untidy, but claimed it was not unsanitary.

A judge ruled against her, saying a veterinarian found some of the cats had respiratory infections and said "it is reasonable to think they would be in distress if they we're returned.”

The judge acknowledged the parties had made an agreement to allow one cat to be returned to Laplante, along with two dogs which she personally owned.

This is not the first time Laplante has run into legal trouble involving animals.

In 2011, Laplante was charged with animal neglect after dozens of animals were seized from her home, many dehydrated, while 20 needed immediate medical attention. She pleaded guilty in 2013 and was fined $250, but was still allowed to keep animals in her care.