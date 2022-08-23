‘Now we don’t have to worry about money’: Sask. resident wins nearly $1 million in VLT jackpot

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) said that Saskatchewan’s Sandra Cameron won $947,084.87 in the grand jackpot on Vault Breaker on Aug. 17.

Cameron won the money while playing at the River Inn in Nipawin, according to a WCLC media release.

“I’m going to pay off my mortgage and just live,” she said. Cameron said she plans to take her children on a vacation and invest in their education with some of her winnings.

“Now we don’t have to worry about money."

There have been 24 other winners of the VLT jackpot since 2017.