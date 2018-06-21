

CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon has announced that the North Commuter Parkway Bridge will be named the Chief Mistawasis Bridge on National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The announcement was made at the kick-off of the Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation and National Indigenous People Day celebrations at Victoria Park on Thursday.

“As we come together to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in Victoria Park and get involved in “Rock Your Roots” Walk for Reconciliation it’s fitting that we have chosen to name the North Commuter Bridge after Chief Mistawasis to acknowledge the contributions of those who came before us and strived to create a better future,” said Harry LaFond, Executive Director, Office of the Treaty Commissioner.

Chief Mistawasis, also known as Pierre Belanger, was an Indigenous leader in the Saskatoon area. He played a major role in the Treaty 6 negotiations of 1876.

The name was one of 400 that were suggested for the bridge as part of a community engagement campaign that began in July of 2017.

The bridge remains on schedule to open this October.