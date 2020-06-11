SASKATOON -- After an extensive investigation involving more than 30 interviews, RCMP believe 39-year-old Tammy Fiddler was responsible for the death of her two children, seven-year-old Tessa and 11-year-old Wesley Bryant.

The three were found dead after a house fire in North Battleford on June 4.

RCMP, firefighters and paramedics were called to a house fire in the 1400 block of 99th Street in North Battleford.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found Fiddler dead outside the home, according to a news release.

It was reported to police that she was removed from the house by her common-law partner, who arrived moments before the emergency responders.

Firefighters found Tessa and Wesley dead.

The fire was isolated to the basement area, but there was smoke throughout the entire home, according to RCMP.

The scene of the fire has been examined and forensic autopsies were conducted on June 8 and 9.

The investigation is still ongoing. RCMP said.

