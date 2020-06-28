SASKATOON -- The YMCA, among other non-profits, have taken major hits in fundraising and donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The YMCA says it's also seen a drastic reduction in the number of people it's serving in its health and fitness programs, day camps and child care.

Right now, the YMCA and other non-profits say they’re looking for $3.75 billion in grants from the federal government.

"It's, you know, assistance is needed right now,” said Dean Dodge, Chief Executive Director for the YMCA of Saskatoon.“Because there have been groups, whether it's Legions, YMCA, Boys and Girls Clubs, you know, people that work with people with Parkinson's, they're just closing, they're done and they're not coming back."

If financial aid is received, care programs will continue operating without financial strain.