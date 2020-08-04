SASKATOON -- When school resumes this fall in Saskatoon amid the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the experience will be a different one, where a child with a case of the sniffles could be quickly whisked away to an on-site quarantine area to await pickup by a parent or a caregiver.

On Tuesday, a little under a month before the start of the 2020-21 school year, the provincial government released more details about its guidelines to resume in-person classes which were suspended in March.

The province's school divisions have had their draft reopening plans reviewed to ensure they meet the requirements laid out in the Safe Schools Plan, which was developed by the Response Planning Team formed by the education ministry in March.

Under the plan, parents are asked to serve as the first line of defence against the spread of COVID-19, closely monitoring their kids for any sign of illness and to keep them home if symptoms are present.

If a child exhibits symptoms at school, the student will immediately be quarantined until a parent or caregiver can pick them up from school.

Under the guidelines, students can expect assigned seating on buses with kids who live in the same household grouped together. Parents are encouraged to transport their kids to and from school when possible.

Buses will be sanitized between runs and students can expect dedicated entrance and exit doors when arriving at school.

Recess, lunch and other transition times will be staggered. Directional signs and floor markings will also help control the flow of students, the province says in its plan.

Hand sanitizer availability will be increased "whenever possible" and custodial staff will provide "consistent sanitation." Cleaning frequently-touched surfaces like toys and classroom equipment is also among the protocols for the upcoming school year.

School divisions must limit physical contact such as hugs and hand-holding and should encourage contactless greetings like "air-fives." The Ministry of Education also recommends configuring classrooms to minimize contact and using outdoor spaces for learning when possible. Also, the sharing of school supplies is discouraged.

The guidelines also include measures intended to address the needs of immune-compromised students either in an in-school setting or "other appropriate spaces."

In its guidelines, the province outlines three additional "levels" which would be used to implement tighter health controls if the Chief Medical Health Officer deems it necessary.

Under the first level, which is the baseline scenario the province is readying for, the return to school is "as close to normal as possible" with added health measures in place.

Level Two would see mask usage in schools as determined by the Chief Medical Health Officer. The masks are being purchased by the Ministry of Education and distributed to school divisions, according to the province.

If the Chief Medical Health Officer deems it necessary for the level of precaution to be ratcheted up further, Level Three would see a reduction in the number of students and staff inside schools.

"This may include establishing cohorts and hybrid learning models as considerations," the province says.

Level Four would see a transition to mandatory remote learning.

"We may well have to reduce class sizes; we may well have to put other things in place," Education Minister Gordon Wyant said while responding to questions during a news conference held in Regina Tuesday afternoon.

"That's really based on a community transmission model and it will be based on the advice of the Chief Medical Health Officer," Wyant said.

This is a developing story. More details to come.