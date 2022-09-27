No charges in 85-year-old Sask. care home resident's death after suspect, 76, dies

Police in Prince Albert say no charges will be laid in an 85-year-old woman's homicide.

The development comes after the death of a 76-year-old woman suspected in the homicide.

Both women were residents at a Prince Albert care home located in the 700 block of 28th Street East, according to police.

The 85-year-old woman died on Aug.19 from injuries sustained during an alleged assault that occurred five days earlier.

She had been treated in hospital following the alleged attack.

While the 76-year-old woman had been identified as a suspect, she was never arrested.

In a news release, Prince Albert Police Service said the investigation into the homicide has concluded.