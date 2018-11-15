

CTV Saskatoon





The National Lacrosse League has officially cancelled the first two weeks of the regular season.

The Saskatchewan Rush were scheduled to play in Georgia on Dec. 1 against the Swarm and the home opener was supposed to be Dec. 8 against division rival Colorado Mammoth.

The league suspended its deadline yesterday to allow the Professional Lacrosse Players Association (PLPA) to provide a counterproposal for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

After reviewing the counterproposal, the NLL rejected the offer.

“We believe those terms would have both short and long term negative consequences on our member clubs and the league which we are not willing to accept,” the National Lacrosse League said in a press release.

The PLPA has instructed players not to attend training camps or submit to physicals until a new CBA is put in place.