SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP have charged a ninth person in relation to the murder of Tiki Laverdiere.

RCMP have been investigating the homicide for over a year and an additional eight people have either been charged or have been sentenced in connection to her death.

New information brought investigators to Edmonton and North Battleford, where officers have been working for the past two weeks, RCMP said on Sunday.

As a result of this work, police have arrested and charged 33-year-old Charles St. Savard of Edmonton with first degree murder.

St. Savard was arrested in Edmonton on July 10 by the Edmonton Police Service and he has been returned to North Battleford, where he remains in police custody.

He is scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.