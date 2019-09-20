

CTV News Saskatoon





Tickets for Saskatchewan’s newest lottery are now on sale.

The Touchdown for Kids Millionaire Lottery, a partnership between the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation and the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation, will make one person an instant millionaire, according to a news release.

The lottery is expected to raise cash for both groups.

The final draw date is Dec. 19 and tickets can be bought at touchdownforkidsmillionairelottery.com.

Other prizes include 13 new vehicles, six luxury vacation packages and 41 Roughrider experiences.

An early bird prize of $500,000 will be awarded to one person who buys before Nov. 25.