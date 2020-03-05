SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is in negotiations with the highest-ranked proponent from a tender to find a new tenant for the Farmers’ Market Building in River Landing.

Those discussion are expected to conclude later this spring, according to a news release from city administration.

The city has also approved an application to hold a farmers’ market as an extension of the adjacent annual Street Stall Saturdays, which will run May to September

Meanwhile, the city expects to hire a roofing contractor within the next few weeks to start repairs to the building’s roof between May and June.

The building’s previous tenant, the Saskatoon Farmers’ Market cooperative, recently began operating in its new permanent space on Koyl Avenue.

In the wake of a City Council decision to explore the possibility of finding another farmers’ market operator to occupy the River Landing site and a three month closure of the building for roof repairs, the cooperative opted to seek a new location.