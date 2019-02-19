The Saskatoon Farmers’ Market Co-operative has called River Landing home for the last 12 years, but at the end of 2019 it may have to find a new spot.

In September, City Council voted to look for other tenants in that building, saying they want to increase the site’s use to six nights a week.

“Business wants some air of predictability and certainty with regards to lease, location and amenities around it,” said Randy Pshebylo, the executive director of the Riversdale Business Improvement District.

“We’re hoping that can be reached and that [the farmers’ market] or another tenant would certainly find a home there.”

Erika Quiring, the market’s executive director, said the co-operative did submit a proposal to the city to continue leasing that space. She said the proposal was an “aggressive, larger investment plan” to operate the space that met the goals of the city’s Request For Proposals (RFP).

However, the city cancelled the RFP last week due to a leaky roof. The building will close for about three months for repairs early next year and Planning and Development project manager Jill Cope said it would be unfair to award the lease to a tenant only to close the building for a lengthy period.

“When it thaws or even on a nice sunny day, it could rain in here,” Quiring said.

While the co-operative has not completely ruled out returning to the River Landing location once repairs are complete, it is starting to look for a new location. Quiring said the group must make the best choices for the farmer’s market.

“Whether that’s a facility that we live in year round or an outdoor space in the summer and an indoor space in the winter or some combination,” Quiring told CTV News.

“The future’s up in the air.”

The farmer’s market will continue to operate the space until the end of the year.