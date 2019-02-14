

CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon has cancelled its request for proposals for the lease to operate the Farmers’ Market Building in River Landing.

“During the RFP process, it became apparent that ongoing water issues with the roof on the building will require significant repairs, and as such, the building will need to close for approximately three months to accommodate those repairs,” said a news release from Planning and Development project manager Jill Cope.

The City received two applications, but awarding the lease to a tenant only to close the building for a lengthy period would be unfair, she said.

The Saskatoon Farmers’ Market Cooperative has agreed to stay on the lease through 2019 and the building will remain open until Dec 31.

Proposals will now be required to include solutions and roof repairs, which would take place in early 2020.

Future operations of the building will be explored in the coming months, Cope said.farmers market