REGINA -- The Saskatoon Farmers' Market arrived at their new location on Koyl Avenue in the new year, but have since expanded into a bigger, more permanent area in the same building.

Now at 2600 Koyle Ave. near the airport, the market opened for business in their permanent location after months of renovations to the building.

"We’ve been working hard to get the space ready and lovely for the vendors and our customers." Erika Quiring, executive director at the Farmers’ Market said.

Quiring says they are planning the Farmers’ Market official grand opening sometime in early July, but until then they will be running on Saturdays and Sundays.