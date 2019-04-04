

CTV Saskatoon





A global music icon is coming to Saskatoon next spring.

Celine Dion has announced dates for her Courage World Tour, with a planned stop in the city.

Dion will be on stage at Sasktel Centre April 25, 2020.

The tour launches in September, with Dion playing more than 50 cities.

The date for when tickets go on sale has yet to be announced.