Near, far and ... Saskatoon as Celine Dion to make stop in city
Celine Dion performs "My Heart will Go On" at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 1:02PM CST
A global music icon is coming to Saskatoon next spring.
Celine Dion has announced dates for her Courage World Tour, with a planned stop in the city.
Dion will be on stage at Sasktel Centre April 25, 2020.
The tour launches in September, with Dion playing more than 50 cities.
The date for when tickets go on sale has yet to be announced.