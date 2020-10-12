SASKATOON -- As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 rise in the province, NDP leader Ryan Meili says the Saskatchewan Party has been mute on laying out thresholds for when stiffer measures would be required.

He said on Monday the Sask Party hasn’t been clear on when measures, like mandatory masks, would precisely be needed.

“One of the things we’ve never had from the Sask Party is a clear set of thresholds,” Meili said.

“In government, I’d work with public health so people know not just what we’re asking them to do now, but also what the thresholds would be.”

He said letting people know the thresholds would help them plan ahead if cases rise further.

In an emailed statement, Sask Party leader Scott Moe said it’s “extremely disappointing that Mr. Meili would try to politicize Saskatchewan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Moe said Saskatchewan has been successful in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

“At every step, our government has followed the guidance of public health officials including Dr. Shahab and his team, and we have taken every opportunity to reinforce their clear guidance on the actions Saskatchewan people should take to protect themselves and others,” Moe said.

“It is sad that Mr. Meili is trying to undermine public confidence in this guidance in an attempt to score political points.”

Meili said Moe needs to take a clearer stance on wearing masks on the campaign trail, as well as improve testing accessibility and turnaround times for testing results.

“I would like to see him be clearer in supporting the use of masks and making it clear to those folks who are out doing anti-mask protests that their message is not helping,” he said.

“Make it clear to people that we’re doing everything in our power to keep each other safe.”

— With files from CTV News Regina