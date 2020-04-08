PHILADELPHIA -- The National Lacrosse League has cancelled the remainder of its 2019-20 regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league said in a release Wednesday that officials are "looking at any number of scenarios to return to play when all stakeholders and health officials deem that possible," but added there is no timeline on when decisions will be made.

The league suspended play on March 12 with seven weeks left to play in the 22-week season.

"With three weekends left in the regular season and the uncertainty about resumption during that time, we decided it is in the best interests of our players, coaches, staff, partners and fans to remove any uncertainty," NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said in a statement. "Our goal is to find the best, and safest, solution for resumption of play, but what that looks like, and when that occurs, cannot be determined today."

The NLL has 13 teams, including five Canadian teams based in Toronto, Saskatoon, Halifax, Vancouver and Calgary. Halifax was playing in its first NLL season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2020.