SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assesment tool is a helpful resource.

Also, here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home.

'Saskatchewan is not immune'

The Saskatchewan Health Authority estimates anywhere from 153,000 to 408,000 Saskatchewan residents will be infected by COVID-19 in its models released on Wednesday.

The “upper-range” scenario includes 408,000 cases and 8,370 deaths. The “mid-range” scenario estimates 262,000 cases with 5,260 deaths. Finally, the “low-range” scenario predicts 153,000 infections and 3,075 deaths.

“As we enter a new month, the reality is hitting home — Saskatchewan is not immune,” the report said. “We can expect more cases and deaths.”

'You could see the transition'

COVID-19 is hitting close to home for James Smith Cree Nation members. A letter notifying members of a positive case in the community was delivered on Sunday.

"The day before we got word of the case, people were talking face-to-face. Then all of a sudden, when word got out that we had a case, you could see the transition — now they’re 10 feet apart," Chief Wally Burns said.

Health Authority to release COVID-19 projections

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will be releasing its modelling on COVID-19 in the province at 11:30 a.m.

Premier Scott Moe said the briefing will show modelling scenarios on the impact of COVID-19. The SHA will also share its surge capacity plan.

Tuesday recap

As of Apri 7, the province said there were seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

On Tuesday the total number of confirmed cases in the province now sits at 260, 169 are considered active.

The province said seven more people recovered from the virus, which brought the total number of known recoveries to 88.

The provincial government also offered some suggestions for celebrating Easter safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly don't have people from outside your household over for dinner.

The phone calls and emails are pouring in according to Saskatoon mortgage broker Chris Kolinski, who runs an independent brokerage. He said many are asking about options for payment deferrals.

A photo captured by the Saskatoon Police Service Aerial Support Unit and shared on social media sums up how probably most people are feeling in the city these days.