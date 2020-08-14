SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police have made an arrest in the death of a woman last month.

33-year-old Kayla Aubichon died after being stabbed in the 100 block of 13th Street west on July 28.

At the time, investigators had been looking for information on Aubichon's activities leading up to her death.

Police said Friday they've charged a 19-year-old woman with second degree murder.

She will make her first court appearance on Monday.