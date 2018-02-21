

CTV Saskatoon





A moose roaming the village of Muenster, Sask., doesn’t appear to be ready to leave.

The animal has spent the past week wandering the community, and according to Rose Haeusler, an administrator with the village’s office, conservation officers chased the moose out of the community last week but the animal quickly returned.

“They did chase it out of town, and the next day it was back again,” Haeusler said.

Community officials are concerned the animal may pose a risk to the safety of residents and their pets, according to Haeusler.

“It is a wild animal, and it’s a big wild animal,” she said, noting she hopes residents are cautious around the moose.

Darcie Anderson, who lives in the community, captured a few photos of the animal over a several-hour span Tuesday morning. Some pictures show the moose roaming her yard. One shows the moose inspecting a hockey net. Others show the animal kneeling to sniff a vehicle before lying down beside the car.

“It was a little bit closer than I would have liked to have seen it. It’s pretty surreal when you’re looking at it,” Anderson told CTV News. “It has no care for hedges or fences. It just walks through the trees like they’re not there.”

The moose came back to her yard four times, despite people’s attempts to scare it away.

Some residents, including Anderson, are avoiding walks in the community, she noted.

“I’m a little bit scared, actually, to go for walks until I know that it’s gone.”

She, like Haeusler, said she hopes residents are cautious.

Haeusler said conservation officers are expected to return to the community Thursday to again attempt to relocate the moose.