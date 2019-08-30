

The majority of Saskatchewan teachers spend their own money for classroom costs, according to the Teachers’ Federation survey.

The STF said 96 per cent of teachers use their own money on their class, and more than half have spent upwards of $500.

Erica Long, a Grade 1 teacher, said she’s bought supplies from her own pocket for the past seven years.

“I need a lot of books in my classroom in order to get kids interested in reading. Yes, the school board does supply some books – but not nearly what we need,” Long told CTV News.

“Things have to change, priorities have to change, and we can’t teach the kids if we don’t have what we need.”

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ federation is pushing for more classroom funding in its upcoming negotiations with the province in September.

Bargaining is expected to wrap up Nov. 25 in Saskatoon.