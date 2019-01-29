

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Fire Department spent most of the day on the scene of a mobile home fire at Leisureland trailer park

Firefighters were called just before 10:30 a.m. Five trucks initially responded but two others arrived after the fire proved too difficult to get under control.

Firefighters had to be rotated out to limit their exposure to the cold. Crews were on scene late into the afternoon putting out hot spots.

No one was inside the home at the time. No other nearby structures were damaged but the mobile home had to be demolished with a back hoe to allow crews to better fight the fire.

There is no damage estimate or cause yet.