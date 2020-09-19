SASKATOON -- Metis Nation-Saskatchewan President Glen McCallum has tested positive for COVID-19, the group says.

“It is under the advice of the Saskatchewan Heath Authority that anyone who has been in close contact with the president in the past 14 days self-isolate, self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they experience any symptoms,” the group said in a Facebook post Friday.

“Please continue to practice the best preventative measures and follow public Health Orders.”

The province announced 19 new cases of the disease Friday.