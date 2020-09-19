Advertisement
MN-S says president has tested positive for COVID-19
Published Saturday, September 19, 2020 12:02PM CST Last Updated Saturday, September 19, 2020 12:04PM CST
The Metis Nation-Saskatchewan office in Saskatoon is pictured Aug. 18, 2020. (Creeson Agecoutay/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Metis Nation-Saskatchewan President Glen McCallum has tested positive for COVID-19, the group says.
“It is under the advice of the Saskatchewan Heath Authority that anyone who has been in close contact with the president in the past 14 days self-isolate, self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they experience any symptoms,” the group said in a Facebook post Friday.
“Please continue to practice the best preventative measures and follow public Health Orders.”
The province announced 19 new cases of the disease Friday.