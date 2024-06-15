Missing First Nation community member found dead in Sask. river

A 27-year-old man who has been missing since last week has been found dead.

Dominic Custer from Deschambeault Lake was found dead in the North Saskatchewan River in the area of O’Grady Lane on Friday.

Around 6:30 p.m., police received a notification from a search team about locating a dead individual, Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said in a release.

Police later confirmed the man’s identity after conducting the recovery from the river.

Police said the criminal investigations division and office of the Chief Coroner are investigating and an autopsy is scheduled for early next week.

Custer, also known by his nickname "ChooChoo Man," was last seen in the early hours of June 8 at 200 River Street East in Prince Albert.

On Thursday, Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) organized a massive search for the Custer and set up an emergency operations centre to coordinate volunteers.

Over 40 people joined the search efforts alongside support from the Prince Albert police, the fire department, and other provincial and federal agencies.

PBCN's emergency services manager Duane Hiebert said Mother Nature placed some obstacles in the way of their search on Thursday.

"The weather's not cooperating today," he said.

A search and rescue crew from Stanley Mission was down with their boats on the water Thursday, but the wind and rain were getting in their way, and Hiebert said the rain had put their ground search on hold.