Update: Daniels has been found safe, RCMP say.

Rosthern RCMP are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing from a Duck Lake home.

Zurcuriah Daniels was last seen around noon on May 1. RCMP say they have searched several homes since then, but believe she is avoiding police.

Police believe she is in the Duck Lake and Rosthern areas.

Daniels is five-foot-seven with a medium build, brown eyes and black straight shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark sweat pants and a white sweater.