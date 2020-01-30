SASKATOON -- Four electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have been installed in Midtown Plaza’s underground parking lot.

The stalls are reserved solely for electric vehicles and are equipped with Level 2 chargers, which charge five times faster than Level 1.

Shoppers can charge at these stations for up to three hours.

There are no additional costs to charge an electric vehicle beyond the regular parking rates, according to a Midtown Plaza spokesperson.

Some accessible parking stalls had to be relocated to make room for the EV charging stations. One is now located on the northwest corner and another one was added to the west side, south of the entrance.

Delta Bessborough, Peavey Mart Saskatoon, Bema Autosport BMW, Ens Toyota, Sherwood Chevrolet and the Saskaton Confederation Inn are among the city’s other charging station locations.