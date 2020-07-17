SASKATOON -- An employee at two businesses at Saskatoon’s Midtown Plaza has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a health alert, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said the employee worked three times from July 10-12.

The affected stores are:

July 12: Garage Clothing, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

July 10 and 11: Soft Moc, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The SHA said the employee was wearing a mask in both locations.

Anyone who attended these businesses during these times is being asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days, or seek testing. Testing is available to anyone, by referral, by calling HealthLine 811.