Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Midtown Plaza employee tests positive for COVID-19: SHA
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 8:04PM CST Last Updated Friday, July 17, 2020 8:59PM CST
Midtown Plaza mall in downtown Saskatoon. Francois Biber/CTV Saskatoon
SASKATOON -- An employee at two businesses at Saskatoon’s Midtown Plaza has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a health alert, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said the employee worked three times from July 10-12.
The affected stores are:
- July 12: Garage Clothing, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- July 10 and 11: Soft Moc, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The SHA said the employee was wearing a mask in both locations.
Anyone who attended these businesses during these times is being asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days, or seek testing. Testing is available to anyone, by referral, by calling HealthLine 811.