Michelle Obama to take the stage in Saskatoon Thursday evening
In this Friday, May 12, 2017, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama smiles while speaking at the Partnership for a Healthier American 2017 Healthier Future Summit in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 3:05PM CST
Former first lady Michelle Obama is set to speak at the SaskTel Centre at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.
Obama is the wife of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States. She is a lawyer, with degrees from Princeton and Harvard.
In advance of the speech, the City of Saskatoon is advising ticketholders to consider taking transit to the event, with special buses leaving the special events stop at 23rd Street and Second Avenue at 5:15 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. The cost of transit is $3 per trip, and riders will be returned to the downtown terminal.
Obama is also making stops in Edmonton and Calgary this week.
