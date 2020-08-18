SASKATOON -- A Metis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) leader is apologizing for what he calls “a poor choice of words” over derogatory comments he used to describe eastern Metis people.

Eastern Region 2A director Derek Langan used the words “mix bloods”, “Heinz-57s”, “mongrels” and “monkeys” during a speech at the Crescent Lake Metis Gathering, an event that took place between July 31 and Aug. 2.

“I apologize. It is what I call a schoolyard name calling and for that I’m sorry but at the same time I stick to the stance I believe in,” he told CTV News.

“I’m only human and I do make mistakes. I admit I was wrong in choosing those words. I don’t have a problem with eastern Metis. If they meet the national definition and they live in the east, to me they’re just Metis. I have a problem with eastern mixed bloods that identify as Metis and are getting citizenship when they don’t meet our national standardized definition of Metis. That’s where the problem lies with me.

"The ramifications of doing that is where we get tens of thousands of people utilizing all our training, programs, housing dollars, etc. all these things we fought so hard for to advance our people."

In a video posted to Facebook, Langan talks about what he calls people in eastern Canada falsely claiming Metis status and the many issues he sees that come with it.

“We have to defend our very nationhood. It is at risk here. We are giving away our right, our citizenship to a bunch of I don’t even know what to call them mix bloods or whatever, they’re Heinz-57s according to me, no more than that and they’re getting Metis cards and they’re going to be coming from eastern Ontario and further than that after that in Halifax and Nova Scotia and they’re going to be trying to take our dollars, our education, our training, our housing dollars and they’re going to say they have more of a population than us, that they need more than us,” said Langan.

He then alleges problems with the current MN-S president, Glen McCallum.

“We have a formula right now that is supposed to be a 25 per cent split for Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta. Our president is currently trying to do away with that guarantee, 25 percent of all of our accords across the map in favour of a needs-based proposal-driven funding. Who the hell in their right mind is going to do that?” said Langan.

He continues to address the crowd, talking about how he is worried of current Metis people losing out on what they deserve by right.

“If I have a guaranteed set of money for my people, why would I go and tell Manitoba for example or wherever who might have two, three, 400 thousand more people than me that I’m going to do away with that kind of formula so that you can claim more of my money that is going to be taken away from true Metis, not these false Metis, not these mongrels. I don’t mean to be harsh, I call it the way I see it, if I see a monkey, to me it’s not a humanoid, you know what I mean? I won’t sugar-coat it,” said Langan.

In a statement to CTV News, McCallum calls Langan’s comments “unacceptable,” “racist,” “derogatory” and “dehumanizing.”

“No matter the topic, circumstance or issue at stake, this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and has no place in our private and public forums. As leaders of the Metis Nation, we are duty-bound to put the needs and interest of our citizens ahead of our own. The needs of one do not outweigh the needs of many. The vision of our historical leadership underlines the Metis spirit of pride, independence and self-determination.”

A senior communications officer of MN-S also said all representatives of MN-S must adhere to strict standards of conduct.

“Violations of this code are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. Our legal team is looking into this matter and the comments and actions of Derek Langan.”

In the same speech, Langan also told the public he will not be voting for McCallum in MN-S’ upcoming election.

Langan told CTV News that MN-S must follow MN-S processes in order to remove him from office. He says he is confident he will still be in his position.

“I’m not going to resign. I’m not going to be removed and my people gave me a standing ovation for that speech and they’re more than happy with me here.”