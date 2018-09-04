

CTV Saskatoon





Two Melfort residents have been fined $15,705 for illegal outfitting after a multi-year, undercover investigation.

Melfort conservation officers started an investigation after receiving numerous public complaints regarding illegal outfitting for migratory bird hunts in the area, the environment ministry said in a news release.

In September 2017, undercover officers booked hunts with the people and paid for their outfitting and guiding services, including arranging for hunting locations and supplying hunting equipment.

During the hunt, one of the accused said he was okay with the undercover officer shooting his, and his assistant’s, limit of birds, even though they were not present on the day of the hunt, the release said.

On September 15, 2017, officers conducted a search at a rural property and seized a large amount of waterfowl hunting equipment, including two firearms. During the search, 29 filleted walleye were also discovered, putting them over the legal possession limit of eight.

Garnet Roy Gunderson, 72, and Barbara Ann Lynne Gunderson, 68, entered guilty pleas in Melfort Provincial Court on August 16.

In addition to fines, they both received two-year angling suspensions and a two-year firearm prohibition. Garnet Gunderson also received a one-year hunting suspension.

Around $20,000 worth of hunting equipment seized during the investigation was also forfeited to the Crown.