SASKATOON -- The SJHL and the Melfort Mustangs have postponed this weekend’s games between Melfort and the Battlefords North Stars because of a COVID-19 exposure.

On its Twitter account Monday, the SJHL said the player in question has been isolated and all direct protocols from the health authorities are being followed by the organization.

The same exposure also postponed last Saturday’s game between Melfort and La Ronge.

The league said on twitter the Mustangs can resume hockey activities on November 29.