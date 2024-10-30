SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Meet a Saskatchewan ghost hunter

    Share

    Halloween is a time for many to share ghost stories and explore haunted houses, but for one Saskatchewan man, it's spooky season all year round.

    Estevan-based ghost hunter Curtis Riersgard travels across the province exploring what are said to be some of Saskatchewan’s most haunted locations. He documents each trip on his YouTube channel, Purgatory Adventures.

    “I was 12-years-old, my uncle took me on my very first paranormal investigation, and from that moment, I fell in love with the paranormal,” Riersgard said.

    He recently paid a visit to the Duck Lake Hotel. It’s rumoured to have several spirits lurking about, including the ghost of three children who died in a fire.

    Lance Grosco, owner of the hotel, said on the eighth of each month, people report hearing screams and children running up and down the hallway.

    “I've heard it once, but you know, I just accept it and move on. They don’t hurt you,” Grosco said.

    Riersgard conducted a paranormal investigation at the hotel over the weekend. Using a “Spirit Box,” which scans radio frequencies and allows spirits to talk through the white noise, he invited the spirits to communicate.

    “Come on out. Speak with us,” he shouted.

    He kept a close eye on his electromagnetic field detector, which he says indicates paranormal activity.

    Later he switched to a recording device to help capture electronic voice phenomena — sounds beyond human hearing that are believed to be the voice of a spirit. While nothing appeared out of the ordinary, Riersgard plans to review his recordings to see if there’s any signs from the other side.

    He encourages those who are skeptical to keep an open mind.

    “Try to have an open mind, because if your mind is closed, you'll miss it,” he said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Alleviating allergy concerns unveiled in new action plan

    The National Food Allergy Action Plan calls for major changes to assist the millions of Canadians with food allergies. The plan is designed to bring improvements to allergy diagnosis, treatment, consistent standards of care, improved access to care, and an overall upgrade in investments for education and research.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News