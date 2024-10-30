Meet a Saskatchewan ghost hunter

Halloween is a time for many to share ghost stories and explore haunted houses, but for one Saskatchewan man, it's spooky season all year round.

Estevan-based ghost hunter Curtis Riersgard travels across the province exploring what are said to be some of Saskatchewan’s most haunted locations. He documents each trip on his YouTube channel, Purgatory Adventures.

“I was 12-years-old, my uncle took me on my very first paranormal investigation, and from that moment, I fell in love with the paranormal,” Riersgard said.

He recently paid a visit to the Duck Lake Hotel. It’s rumoured to have several spirits lurking about, including the ghost of three children who died in a fire.

Lance Grosco, owner of the hotel, said on the eighth of each month, people report hearing screams and children running up and down the hallway.

“I've heard it once, but you know, I just accept it and move on. They don’t hurt you,” Grosco said.

Riersgard conducted a paranormal investigation at the hotel over the weekend. Using a “Spirit Box,” which scans radio frequencies and allows spirits to talk through the white noise, he invited the spirits to communicate.

“Come on out. Speak with us,” he shouted.

He kept a close eye on his electromagnetic field detector, which he says indicates paranormal activity.

Later he switched to a recording device to help capture electronic voice phenomena — sounds beyond human hearing that are believed to be the voice of a spirit. While nothing appeared out of the ordinary, Riersgard plans to review his recordings to see if there’s any signs from the other side.

He encourages those who are skeptical to keep an open mind.

“Try to have an open mind, because if your mind is closed, you'll miss it,” he said.