Media applying to broadcast parts of Stanley trial
Gerald Stanley leaves provincial court in North Battleford, Sask., on Monday, April 3, 2017, after the first day of preliminary hearing investigating the murder of Colten Boushie. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 3:46PM CST
Saskatchewan’s Court of Queen’s Bench chief justice is set to decide whether the media be allowed to record and broadcast portions of the Gerald Stanley murder trial.
Five media companies — CTV, CBC, Global News, Postmedia and Aboriginal Peoples Television Network — have applied to record and broadcast parts of the trial.
Arguments made in court Tuesday on the issue are under a publication ban.
Stanley is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Colten Boushie.
His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 29 and last three weeks in Battleford.
More Stories
- Carillion’s Canada wing not in liquidation; North Battleford hospital project not impacted
- Media applying to broadcast parts of Stanley trial
- Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax
- Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir will carry Canada's Olympic flag in Pyeongchang 2
- Proposed carbon pricing plan 'not a cash grab': McKenna 1
- Riders O-lineman suspended two games for drug violation
- Muslims fear backlash over hijab hoax as school takes heat for press conference 6
- Saskatoon a hot spot for millennials, list finds