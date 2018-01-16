

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan’s Court of Queen’s Bench chief justice is set to decide whether the media be allowed to record and broadcast portions of the Gerald Stanley murder trial.

Five media companies — CTV, CBC, Global News, Postmedia and Aboriginal Peoples Television Network — have applied to record and broadcast parts of the trial.

Arguments made in court Tuesday on the issue are under a publication ban.

Stanley is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Colten Boushie.

His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 29 and last three weeks in Battleford.