Saskatchewan’s Court of Queen’s Bench chief justice is set to decide whether the media be allowed to record and broadcast portions of the Gerald Stanley murder trial.

Five media companies — CTV, CBC, Global News, Postmedia and Aboriginal Peoples Television Network — have applied to record and broadcast parts of the trial.

Arguments made in court Tuesday on the issue are under a publication ban.

Stanley is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Colten Boushie.

His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 29 and last three weeks in Battleford.