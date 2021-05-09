SASKATOON -- Federal People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier led a rally in Saskatoon's Kiwanis Park Sunday despite warnings from health officials of breaking the province's current public health orders.

A day after Bernier held a rally in Regina which saw 16 tickets handed out to rally organizers, Bernier's Mad Max Saskatchewan Tour came to Saskatoon.

With about 100 in attendance at the riverbank park in Saskatoon, Bernier was joined by former Saskatoon Police Service officer Nathan Lynchuk. Lynchuk resigned from the police service after a review was launched by police after Lynchuk was spotted at a previous rally in Saskatoon, advertised as a 'children's freedom rally.'

A Saskatoon school custodian who also came under fire for attending the children's freedom rally was also in attendence on Sunday. In a video shared on social media from the children's rally, parents identified Brent Wintringham, a custodian of Hugh Cairns V.C. School in Saskatoon.

Speaking to supporters on Sunday Wintringham said he was fired by the school for not following isolation guidelines after he attended the 'children's freedom rally.'

Saskatoon police vehicles were parked near the rally blocking roadways to Kiwanis Park. On Friday police issued a statement warning those who planned to attend the weekend rally that public health violations would be met with fines.