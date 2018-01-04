

CTV Saskatoon





Marshalls will soon be opening its first store in Saskatoon.

The discount retailer's Saskatoon location, already under construction in the city's Rosewood neighbourhood, is slated to open in the fall, according to developer Arbutus Properties.

The store is part of the second phase of Arbutus’s Meadow Market development in the neighbourhood. Meadow Market’s first phase, completed in November 2016, saw a second Costco store open in Saskatoon.

Marshalls, a Massachusetts-based chain, is owned by the same company — TJX Companies — that owns Winners and HomeSense in Canada.