Manitoba woman dies in Saskatchewan rollover

A 21-year-old woman from Opaskwayak Cree Nation in Manitoba died on Sunday morning after her vehicle rolled on Highway 55 in Saskatchewan.

At around 9 a.m., Carrot River RCMP responded to the scene about one kilometre east of the turn-off to Red Earth Cree Nation.

RCMP said the woman — who was the vehicle's sole occupant — was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been notified, police said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the RCMP with assistance from a Saskatchewan RCMP collision analyst.

Red Earth Cree Nation is located about 220 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.