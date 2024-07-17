SASKATOON
    Manitoba woman dies in Saskatchewan rollover

    An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    A 21-year-old woman from Opaskwayak Cree Nation in Manitoba died on Sunday morning after her vehicle rolled on Highway 55 in Saskatchewan.

    At around 9 a.m., Carrot River RCMP responded to the scene about one kilometre east of the turn-off to Red Earth Cree Nation.

    RCMP said the woman — who was the vehicle's sole occupant — was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been notified, police said.

    The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the RCMP with assistance from a Saskatchewan RCMP collision analyst.

    Red Earth Cree Nation is located about 220 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.

     

     

