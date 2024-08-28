Saskatchewan man arrested for a string of hay bale arson attacks was a firefighter

The fire department in Macklin, Saskatchewan has confirmed a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of rural hay bale arson attacks was one of its firefighters.

The Saskatchewan RCMP says the local detachment received at least 15 reports of deliberately set hay bale and grass fires over the past month, with the first incident reported on July 31 in a field near Macklin.

RCMP and the Macklin fire department launched an investigation, analyzing evidence and surveillance footage, and the fire department's board even offered a $21,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

“These fires resulted in property loss and greatly impacted our local farmers,” said Cpl. Christopher Neufeld of Unity RCMP.

After a month of investigation, police arrested Logan Sieben on Monday. He faces charges of arson causing mischief, arson with intent to defraud, and theft under $5,000.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Macklin fire Chief Justin Bast said that after weeks of working with police, “our worst suspicions were confirmed.”

“It is with profound sadness that we report this individual was a member of the fire department,” Bast said.

“We deeply apologize to the public and hope that you understand that this rash of incidents, due to one individual’s actions, in no way represents the Macklin fire department, its members or what we stand for. We want to thank everyone for their support, assistance and understanding.”

Sieben is scheduled to appear in Unity Provincial Court on Nov. 18.

The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing, and farmers and land owners are advised to transport hay bales to locations where they can be monitored.

Macklin is 250 kilometres west of Saskatoon near the Alberta boundary.