More Northern Sask. residents forced from their homes as wildfire approaches

The northern Saskatchewan community of Southend is being ordered to evacuate due to wildfire.

Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) sent a Facebook alert to its members around 9 a.m., saying the nearby blaze was about one kilometre wide and spreading quickly due to strong winds.

“The highway is temporarily open for one-way traffic out of Southend only. Entry into Southend is restricted to essential services,” the post said.

“The safety and well-being of our community members are our highest priorities, and we ask everyone to follow the evacuation instructions carefully.”

Outgoing evacuees were asked to register for support services using a QR code provided by the Red Cross, while Elders and those with high needs were directed to the community health centre for guidance.

PBCN also handed out gas vouchers for the local fuel station in Southend.

Residents were encouraged to pack essentials like ID, medications, diapers, formula, food and water for two to three days, and clothing and personal items “for an extended stay.”

Southend, located about 600 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, is home to around 1,100 people.

Evacuees are expected to meet with volunteers at a registration point in La Ronge to connect with the Red Cross for transportation and temporary shelter.

Anyone choosing to stay in Southend despite the evacuation order must sign a waiver indicated their refusal, PBCN says.

“We understand this is a challenging situation, and we appreciate your cooperation and preparedness.”

This is the second community of PBCN members evacuated this month because of encroaching forest fires.

Residents of Sandy Bay, located south of Southend near the Manitoba border, were forced from their homes on Aug. 13.

According to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, there were 71 active fires in the province as of Wednesday, including eight that were uncontained.